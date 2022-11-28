Two Walla Walla residents woke up to find their vehicles missing. This and more in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police DepartmentNov. 28
2:12 a.m. — Trespass, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
Nov. 27
11:26 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 77 block Irene Street.
Nov. 26
2:35 a.m. — Harassment, 500 block South Second Avenue.
Nov. 25
7:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block N. Wilbur Avenue.
6:18 p.m. — Assault, 500 block West Alder Street.
10:36 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block, South Colville Street.
Nov. 23
11:40 p.m. — Missing person report, 900 block School Avenue.
1:50 p.m. — Burglary, 1200 block Alvarado Terrace.
1:38 p.m. — Protection order violation, South First Street. A man was arrested. Suspect allegedly violated two no contact orders.
11:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East Oak Street. A man was arrested on a felony warrant.
11:11 a.m. — Trespass, 800 block West Main Street.
2:13 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Eighth Avenue.
Nov. 22
4:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.
11:47 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Pleasant Street.
7:36 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block Garden Drive.
6:37 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1400 block Dakota Street.
Nov. 21
10:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1900 block East Melrose Street.
9:51 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Cedar Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s OfficeNov. 26
7:08 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
1:37 p.m. — Trespass, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Nov. 25
2:53 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Pioneer Ready Mix.
11:13 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Wayside Market.
Nov. 24
3:54 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Wayside Market.
4:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run-collision, East Main Street, Athena.
1:33 p.m. — Theft, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater Police DepartmentNov. 25
7:15 p.m. — DUI, 100 block South Main Street.
7:29 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Catherine Avenue. A business reported that several sheds were broken into with several products stolen.
3:37 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Main Street. A business window was broken and several items were stolen from inside.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 26
1:42 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block B Street, east of Walla Walla. The building was broken into, but nothing seemed to be stolen.
Nov. 25
12:33 p.m. — Suspicious activity, 00 block, Terminal Loop, Walla Walla. A gas can was left inside the airport.
Nov. 24
7:32 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Fifth Avenue, Burbank.
Nov. 23
1:05 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Lyons Ferry Road and Harvey Shaw Road, Prescott.
Nov. 22
8:03 a.m. — Protection order violation, 8600 block, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
