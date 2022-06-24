The Walla Walla Police Department responded to nine reports of vehicle prowls from on Monday and Tuesday of this week.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 21
7:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Catherine Street.
6:47 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Alder Street.
2:35 p.m. — Fraud, 1400 block South Third Street. Someone reported their identity had been stolen.
1:40 p.m. — Fraud, 1600 block Penney Street. GESA Credit Union reported someone tried to cash a stolen check.
1:16 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1700 block Livingston Court.
11:29 a.m. — Vehicle prowl 1200 block University Street.
10:38 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
10:04 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block School Avenue.
8:53 a.m. — Theft, 200 block East Alder Street.
4:19 a.m. — Assault, 700 block West Alder Street.
2:41 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Union Street.
June 20
8:37 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
4:55 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block North Wilbur Avenue.
3:16 p.m. — Vehicle prowl 1300 block Fairmont Street.
12:52 p.m. — DUI, Whitney Road and Third Avenue.
11:57 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block West Alder Street.
11:03 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Waverly Street.
10:08 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block White Street.
8:01 a.m. — Indecent exposure, 13th and Rees avenues.
7:18 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Par 72 Drive.
6:18 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block North Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 24
12:48 a.m. — DUI, Ninth Avenue and Cherry Street, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 22
6:53 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Northwest Eighth Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1200 block Main Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 23
10:00 p.m. — Fight, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
June 22
6:48 p.m. — Harassment, Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
