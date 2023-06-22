A report of indecent exposure highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 20
4:52 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block West Birch Street.
3:40 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 900 block West Birch Street.
3:10 p.m. — Burglary, East Cherry Street.
12:32 p.m. — Theft, East Rees Avenue.
June 19
3:59 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block The Dalles Military Road.
12:50 a.m. — Criminal mischief, West Moore Street. Someone threw a large rock through a glass door.
June 18
8:24 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 800 block Boulder Street.
8:06 p.m. — Child abuse, 100 block Withva Street. A third-party report of child abuse.
3:13 p.m. — Robbery, 500 block North Sixth Avenue.
10:54 a.m. — Harassment, 500 block Edith Avenue.
9:16 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, Boyer Avenue.
8:53 a.m. — Collision, The Dalles Military Road. No injuries.
8:40 a.m. — Trespass, 300 block North Second Avenue.
June 17
1:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.
7:03 a.m. — Assault, South Tausick Way.
June 16
9:45 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Washington Street.
6:20 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 300 block North Second Avenue. A woman allegedly exposed herself to an underage boy.
6:18 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
9:47 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
June 15
12:07 p.m. — Protection order violation, Vista Lane.
