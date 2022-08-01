Highlighting today’s Safety log is a case in Walla Walla of a person allegedly impersonating a government official to commit fraud.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 1
5:46 a.m. — Assault, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
July 31
1:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Catherine Street.
11:50 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Newell Street.
12:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Chestnut Street and Sprague Avenue.
July 30
8:40 p.m. — Trespassing, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
8:10 a.m. — Assault, Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street.
7:00 a.m. — Agency assist, 401 W. Poplar St. Assisted Oregon State Police with the interview of a suspect in an Oregon collision.
12:39 a.m. — Assault, 1500 block Portland Avenue.
July 29
8:16 p.m. — Found wallet, 1200 block Alvarado Terrace.
7:44 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block South Second Avenue.
6:13 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1600 block Melrose Street.
4:34 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Melrose Street.
12:07 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 2000 block Howard Street.
8:53 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block West Tietan Street.
7:51 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 800 block North Eighth Avenue.
1:16 p.m. — Assault, 900 block South Second Avenue.
July 28
10:27 p.m. — Fraud, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace. Someone allegedly tried to defraud another person while impersonating a government official.
8:36 p.m. — Assault, 1000 block Figueroa Street.
7:54 p.m. — Burglary, 1400 block Heritage Road.
2:55 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block East Alder Street.
1:43 p.m. — Burglary/trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street. Officers arrested a person allegedly shoplifting. The person had previously been banned from the store.
8:30 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:48 a.m. — Assault, 100 block West Alder Street. A suspect allegedly hit a person’s head with a rock.
1:00 a.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
July 27
11:42 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Alder Street.
11:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Terminal Loop.
9:14 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Orchard Street.
8:34 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
12:33 p.m. — Child abuse, 1800 block Pleasant Street.
11:08 a.m. — Theft, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
11:04 a.m. — Theft, 200 block South Fourth Street.
10:19 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block West Rose Street.
7:56 a.m. — Protection-order violation, 2000 block Howard Street.
2:05 a.m. — Agency assist, 400 block West Poplar Street. Assisted Oregon State Police with a blood draw.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 1
1:24 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Southwest Bade Avenue. Caller reported a wallet was stolen and a debit card had been used without authorization.
July 29
1:34 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Northeast C Street. A suitcase was allegedly stolen from a parked vehicle.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 31
10:25 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Merry Lane, Burbank.
July 30
5:56 p.m. — Agency assist, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard, College Place. The Sheriff’s Office assisted police in transporting a female suspect.
10:32 p.m — Assault, 14800 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
July 26
7:49 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Second Avenue. Two phones were allegedly stolen.
July 17
6:07 — Vehicle theft, 00 block, Farmland Road. A vehicle was stolen from Walla Walla County. Later, it was recovered in Oregon.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 1
12:39 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Main Street, Athena.
July 31
10:40 a.m. — Graffiti, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:08 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 30
6:17 p.m. — Burglary, Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:36 a.m. — Graffiti, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 29
9:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, East Currant Street, Athena.
1:39 p.m. — Theft, East Sherman Street, Athena.
12:01 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Depot Street, Weston.
