Walla Walla Police Department
July 14
12:10 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 1800 block of Delmont Street
9:31 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 West Chestnut Street.
7:26 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2300 block of Melrose Street.
6:56 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Melrose Street and Wellington Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
July 15
6:13 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Ferndale Elementary School in Milton-Freewater.
July 14
2:54 p.m. — Dog complaint, East Main Street in Weston.
1:58 p.m. — Animal complaint, Hodgson Road in Weston.
