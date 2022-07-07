A driver fleeing after striking a pedestrian is in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 6
11:00 a.m. — Theft, 400 block West Alder Street.
8:34 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Ernst Street.
8:33 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block Sunbar Street.
6:27 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Ankeny Street.
2:11 a.m. — Fleeing suspect, 10th Avenue and Main Street. A suspect fled an attempted traffic stop.
2:07 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.
July 5
8:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Plaza Way.
6:52 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South Third Avenue.
6:31 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block Heritage Road.
9:53 a.m. — Assault, Seventh Avenue and Alder Street.
9:26 a.m. — Harassment, 500 block North Roosevelt Street.
3:59 a.m. — Assault, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
12:08 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 600 block West Alder Street. Suspect hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.
July 4
1:11 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 700 block County Club Road.
1:05 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Newell and Howard streets.
9:44 a.m. — Arson, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 6
6:37 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Miller Street and Third Avenue.
1:21 p.m. — Theft of electricity, 00 block Southwest Fifth Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — Theft of electricity, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue.
11:19 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block De Haven Street. A mailbox was damaged from fireworks.
July 5
7:38 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block North Main Street.
6:53 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block North Main Street. A mailbox was damaged from fireworks.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 6
4:13 p.m. — Missing person, College Street, Athena.
July 5
1:37 p.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
