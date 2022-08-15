No one was hurt in a drive-by-shooting in Walla Walla on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 14
7:08 p.m. — Assault, 100 block North Colville Street.
1:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block East Alder Street.
2:02 a.m. — Drive-by shooting, 900 block Willow Street, no one injured, shell casings found.
Aug. 13
12:27 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Rees and 13th avenues.
5:38 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block West Poplar Street.
3:12 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Edith Street.
1:05 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue and White Street.
12:44 p.m. — Assault, 1000 Waverly Street.
9:25 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block North Second Avenue.
7:20 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Baumeister Drive.
Aug. 12
11:49 p.m. — Littering, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
9:33 p.m. — Assault, 400 block North Second Avenue.
8:00 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block North Second Avenue.
10:33 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 800 Wauna Vista Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 14
10:55 a.m. — Criminal mischief, littering, 700 block East Broadway Avenue.
Aug. 13
2:57 p.m. — Theft, 100 block South Main Street.
7:39 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.
12:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Columbia Street.
College Place Police Department
Aug. 14
10:47 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Larch and Sixth avenues. No one was hurt.
Aug. 12
11:06 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 400 block Southwest Sixth Avenue. A parked car was hit overnight.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 14
3:02 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Petty John Road, Prescott. A woman was arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants.
Aug. 12
6:36 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla. A Walla Walla County Jail inmate allegedly attacked a guard.
Aug. 11
1:03 pm. — Warrant arrest, 700 block West Sunset Drive, Burbank.
