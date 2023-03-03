A burglary at a storge complex highlights today's Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 28
2:26 p.m. — Burglary, Melrose Street.
2:18 p.m. — Theft, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:32 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:56 p.m. — Threats, 100 block West Chestnut Street.
Feb. 27
10:50 a.m. — Fraud, Offner Road.
10:00 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Ninth Avenue. A business reported gas theft.
Feb. 24
2:27 p.m. — Theft, East Alder Street. Stolen cell phone from library parking lot.
Feb. 23
10:40 a.m. — Burglary, The Dalles Military Road. A mini storage was broken into.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 1
12:07 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1000 block Northeast Third Avenue. A window was broken.
2:10 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 8400 block Tum-A-Lum Road. An arrest was made.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 1
8:22 p.m. — Prowler, East Main Street, Weston.
6:48 p.m. — Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:41 p.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
