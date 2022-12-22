An assault and felony harassment in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 20
7:49 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block Francis Avenue. Incident also included felony harassment.
5:23 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Main Street.
10:27 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block School Avenue. Computer trespass.
7:07 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block South Ninth Avenue.
Dec. 19
10 p.m. — Protection order violation, 400 block West Alder Street.
8:17 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2000 block Melrose Street.
8 p.m. — Theft, 200 block North Bellevue Street. A woman was cited and released.
3:05 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Lincoln Street. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.
1:55 p.m. — Hit and run collision, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
10:29 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Catherine Street.
9:42 a.m. — Burglary, South Second Avenue.
8:25 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Valencia Street.
