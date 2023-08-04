A report of an assault in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 2
2:50 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Eagan Street.
10:12 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
Aug. 1
9:06 p.m. — Eluding, Isaacs Avenue.
1:05 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block Wellington Avenue.
July 31
11:36 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
July 30
5:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief and assault, 500 block North Wilbur Avenue. Report of an assault, and destruction of property.
1:41 p.m. — Harassment, 500 block North 13th Avenue.
11:20 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block Kokanee Drive.
