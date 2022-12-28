Today’s edition of the Safety Log contains a stolen vehicle that was recovered by the Walla Walla Police Department on Christmas Eve.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 26
10:02 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block Lodge Drive.
Dec. 25
11:24 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block West Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
7:11 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block West Walnut Street.
4:06 a.m. — Assault, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
Dec. 24
5:43 p.m. — Burglary, Par 72 Drive.
4:12 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
1:36 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block East Cherry Street.
6:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block West Main Street.
4:27 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 2000 block Parish Street.
1:13 a.m. — Eluding, Poplar Street and Myra Road.
12:18 a.m. — Recovered property, 1300 block Coast Guard Drive. A vehicle stolen in Kennewick was found and recovered in Walla Walla by the WWPD.
Dec. 23
3:26 p.m. — Harassment, West George Street.
1:05 p.m. — Fraud, South Ninth Avenue. Identity theft.
Dec. 22
10:01 a.m. — Protection order violation, 500 block Malcolm Street.
Dec. 20
3:57 p.m. — Theft, 500 block South Second Avenue.
1:27 p.m. — Burglary, 2300 block Rainier Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 25
6:44 a.m. — Suspicious, 200 block Snake River Drive, Burbank.
Dec. 24
9:41 a.m. —Burglary, 6300 block Sudbury Road. Firearms, among other items, were stolen from a home and shop.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 23
6:38 p.m. — Collision, Rose Street and Fourth Avenue. A vehicle driven by a 37-yeaer-old man slid into a vehicle at a stop sign driven by a 33-year-old man. No one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.