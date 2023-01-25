A pair of early morning vehicle thefts in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 23
7:46 p.m. — Theft and minor in possession of alcohol, East Alder Street. An arrest was made.
1:17 p.m. — Burglary 300 block South Second Avenue.
1:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Tacoma Street.
6:27 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block North Tukannon Street.
5:21 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 00 block Eagan Street.
3:01 a.m. — Eluding, Rose Street and Myra Road.
Jan. 22
12:07 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block of North Spokane Street. Report of damaged property.
7:20 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block, West Cherry Street,
4:06 a.m. — Burglary and vehicle prowl, 100 block Kimberly Court. A suspect was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a residential building and breaking into a vehicle.
3:42 a.m. — Trespass, 300 block North Second Avenue.
12:29 a.m. — Trespass, 500 block Cayuse Street.
Jan. 21
11:01 p.m. — Stalking, 1400 block East Sumach Street.
10:05 p.m. — Assault, 1600 block Plaza Way. Two men were arrested.
9:12 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block East Alder Street.
4:22 p.m. — Disturbance, Nineth Avenue and Moore Street.
2:57 p.m. — Trespass, Oak Street.
11:47 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, Isaacs Avenue.
Jan. 20
7:59 p.m. — Protection order violation, 2100 block Tacoma Street.
3:06 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South Third Avenue.
11:40 a.m. — Trespass, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.
8:44 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block South First Avenue.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 23
11:12 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Sunny Drive and College Avenue. Graffiti found on garbage can.
