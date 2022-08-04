Mail missing from Umatilla County was found in Walla Walla. Meanwhile, in Milton-Freewater, bystanders called the police as two people fought in a car at a gas station. These stories and more in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 4
12:04 a.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
Aug. 3
7:23 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block School Avenue.
3:39 p.m. — Assault, 900 block East Alder Street.
9:27 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Birch Street.
Aug. 2
9:16 p.m. — Mail theft, 2300 block Eastgate Street. Several pieces of mail, all addressed to Umatilla County addresses, were recovered in Walla Walla. The mail is being returned to its owners.
8:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.
2:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
8:08 a.m. — Trespass, 1100 block Rees Avenue.
6:51 a.m. — Theft, 500 block West Alder Street.
6:20 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Fourth Street.
Aug 1
9:51 p.m. — Trespass, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue.
4:32 p.m. — Assault, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — Theft, Eighth Avenue and Moore Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 3
7:44 p.m. — Disturbance, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater. Report of a man and a woman arguing in a car at a gas station. The man was allegedly punching the car.
4:41 p.m. — Harassment, West Crockett, Milton-Freewater.
11:52 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater. New graffiti was found.
