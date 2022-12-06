In today’s Safety Log, the Walla Walla Police Department took several reports of identity theft and other fraudulent offenses during the weekend.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 4
11:15 a.m. — Fraud, Isaacs Avenue. Identity theft.
Dec. 3
2:44 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Chestnut Street and West Chase Avenue.
Dec. 2
9:14 p.m. — Domestic violence assault, 300 block N. Division Street.
7:31 p.m. — Domestic violence assault, 1300 block Modoc Street. A woman was arrested.
12:05 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Washington Street.
11:04 a.m. — Theft, 500 block N. Wilbur Avenue.
10:08 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
Dec. 1
1:44 p.m. —Fraud, Village Way. Identity theft.
Nov. 29
10:49 a.m. — Fraud, 1600 block, Penny Lane.
Nov. 28
10:50 a.m. — Fraud, Hobson Street. Identity theft.
10:49 a.m. — Criminal mischief. 100 block Throne Street. Graffiti found.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 4
11:36 a.m. — Theft, 500 block N. Main Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 4
1:45 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, North Fourth Street, Athena.
1:11 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and West Crocket Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:07 a.m. — Possible collision, Highway 11, Weston. Report of a vehicle rolled onto its side. Oregon State Patrol requested Sheriff’s Office take the call. However, deputies were not able to locate.
Dec. 2
2:16 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
