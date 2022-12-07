The Walla Walla Police Department Career Criminal Apprehension Team was out and about in Walla Walla on Tuesday, Dec. 6, making five warrant arrests.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 7
1:52 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block East Alder Street.
Dec. 6
7:52 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Second Avenue and Rose Street. Man arrested on a felony warrant during a traffic stop.
4:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Newell Street and First Avenue. Man arrested on warrant and for allegedly driving with suspended license.
3:08 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Main Street and Fifth Avenue. Man arrested on misdemeanor warrant.
2:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Melrose Street. Woman arrested on felony warrant.
1:02 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Holly Street. Man arrested on misdemeanor warrant.
8:35 a.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue. A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing an alcoholic drink.
Dec. 5
9:57 p.m. — Liquor violation, Fourth Avenue and Pine Street.
College Place Police Department
Dec. 6
5:40 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block Northeast C Street.
11:32 a.m. — Collision, Southeast 12th Street. Two vehicles involved, no injuries.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Dec. 6
11:58 p.m. — Warrant arrest, U.S. Highway 12 and North Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla. Man arrested on misdemeanor warrant.
Dec. 5
10:22 a.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
Dec. 2
11:28 a.m. — Fraud, 7100 block Stateline Road, Touchet.
10:25 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Main Street, Walla Walla.
Nov. 28
7:48 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Aeronca Avenue, east of Walla Walla.
