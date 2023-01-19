Two assaults in Walla Walla headline today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 17
9:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, J Street.
11:21 a.m. — Theft, Holly Street.
9:13 a.m.— Criminal mischief, 600 block West Birch Avenue.
Jan. 16
11:23 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 800 block Main Street.
8:00 p.m. — Assault, 499 block North Palouse Street.
7:57 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block North Ninth Avenue.
1:51 p.m. — Assault, 1000 block South Second Avenue.
1:20 p.m. — Animal cruelty, Columbia Street.
10:30 a.m. — Protection order violation, 600 block Cardinal Drive.
8:59 a.m. — Vehicle theft, West Rees Avenue.
8:43 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block North Ninth Avenue.
Jan. 13
1:13 a.m. — Theft, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
