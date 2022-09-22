Walla Walla police officers helping the Washington State Patrol with a search warrant in Burbank, as reported in the latest Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 20
10:26 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
3:36 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Washington Street.
12:32 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block West Rose Street.
8:25 a.m. — Assault, 100 block West Tietan Street.
Sept. 19
3 p.m. — Agency assist, 100 block, Dusty Road, Burbank. WWPD officers who are part of the multi-agency Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Taskforce assisted the Washington State Patrol with a search warrant in Burbank.
8:44 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block West Rees Avenue.
Sept. 15
8:03 p.m. — Package theft, 1900 block J Street. Serval packages were stolen from a front porch.
5:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block East Rose Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
2 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Main Street. A person was arrested on a Umatilla County felony warrant.
12:12 p.m. — Harassment, 100 block West Broadway Avenue. An arrest was made.
College Place Police Department
Sept. 21
8:10 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1000 block Southwest Puff Lane.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 21
6:32 p.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 20
2:33 p.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 18
11:54 a.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.