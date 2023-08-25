Today's Safety Log highlight: Walla Walla police officers assist a police department in Montana.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 23
12:51 a.m. — Theft, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
Aug. 22
1:40 p.m. — Trespass, 100 block East Main Street.
10:07 a.m. — Protection order violation, East Moore Street.
9:20 a.m. — Criminal mischief, West Poplar Street.
Aug. 21
7:45 p.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue.
3:06 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Strum Avenue.
1:35 p.m. — Fraud, 00 block Country Club Road.
10:35 a.m. — Harassment, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
9:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block East Alder Street.
6:12a.m. — Drug violation, North Second Avenue.
Aug. 19
10:44 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1500 block Eastgate Avenue.
6:45 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Craig Street.
Aug. 18
8:45 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block South Park Street.
10:46 a.m. — Disturbance, Isaacs Avenue.
8:26 a.m. — 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
Aug. 17
8:17 p.m. — Assist other agency. The WWPD verified Walla Walla County protection orders were active in connection to a case being investigated by the Kalispell Police Department in Montana.
7:33 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
6:57 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street.
11:51 a.m. — Theft / fraud, North Third Avenue. A wallet was stolen, and credit cards were fraudulently charged.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 20
4:33 a.m. — DUI, Sturm and Bryant avenues, east of Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 23
1:24 p.m. — Theft, Daniel Court, Milton-Freewater.
9:10 a.m. — Assault, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.