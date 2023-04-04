In today’s Safety Log, the Walla Walla Police Department assisted the Walla County Sheriff’s Office in a DUI investigation.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 3
9:59 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block South Wilbur Avenue.
8:04 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace.
12:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Pima Road.
12:02 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
April 2
6:48 a.m. — DUI investigation, Isaacs and Penrose avenues. WWPD assisted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office in a DUI investigation and arrest.
March 31
5:06 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Orchard Street.
