A felony warrant arrest in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department.
Aug. 11
3:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Division Street. Suspected arrested on a Walla Walla County Superior Court felony warrant.
1:18 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Juniper Street.
10:41 a.m. — Trespassing, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue. An arrest was made.
9:28 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Fourth Avenue.
7:53 a.m. — Theft, 900 block West Birch Street.
12:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Malcolm Street.
Aug. 10
7:52 p.m. — Robbery, 700 block West Rose Street.
2:08 p.m. — Trespassing, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
12:35 p.m. — Fraud, 1600 block Penny Lane.
Aug. 8
11:02 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Roosevelt Street.
12:07 a.m. — Arson, 300 block Catherine Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 12
12:33 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block West Poplar Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 12
1:34 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, Athena.
9:39 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Woodward Road, Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.