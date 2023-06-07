An arrest of a man who tried loading a gun in a store highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 4
8:44 p.m. — Criminal mischief, School Avenue. Graffiti found on fences and multiple garages.
8:00 p.m. — Trespass, 6700 block West Alder Street.
4:57 p.m. — Identity theft, 1200 block Boyer Avenue.
12:53 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, West Alder Street.
12:04 p.m. — Weapons violation, 500 block North Wilbur Avenue. A man asked to look at a gun in a store and tried to load it while still in the store. The man was arrested. Officers report the man was not cooperative.
11:22 a.m. — Protection order violation, West Chestnut Street.
June 3
7:05 p.m. — Assault, 200 block West Sumach Street.
5:21 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
3:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Second Avenue and Alder Street.
10:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Sprague Avenue.
June 2
10:40 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South First Avenue.
8:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Plaza Way. A suspect was arrested by the WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
12:13 p.m. — Theft, Howard Street.
11:57 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1500 block Walla Walla Avenue.
11:26 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Village Way.
11:10 a.m. — Theft, Durum Drive.
9:53 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Locust Street.
8:17 a.m. — Theft, 700 block Silverstone Drive.
4:23 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue.
June 1
10:14 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Boyer Avenue.
10:09 p.m. — Harassment, 100 bloc North Colville Street.
7:59 p.m. — Disturbance, East Main Street. A woman said a homeless man followed her while she was pushing her baby in a stroller. Police did not locate the man.
7:51 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.
6:56 p.m. — Protection order violation, South Palouse Street.
2:28 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
11:59 a.m. — Theft, 200 block West Birch Street. A bike was stolen.
May 31
8:21 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
May 30
12:53 p.m. — Protection order violation, East Moore Street.
12:04 p.m. — Assault, 1200 block Francis Avenue.
10:07 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Barista Drive.
May 28
5:34 p.m. — Assault, 300 block North Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 4
1:09 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Lakeview Drive, Burbank.
June 3
7:06 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block Farmland Road, south of Walla Walla.
5:55 p.m. — Recovered property, U.S. 12 and North Shore Road, Wallula.
June 2
8:58 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Bergevin Springs Road, North of Walla Walla.
College Place Police Department
June 5
5:29 p.m. — Theft, Northeast C Street. A bike was stolen.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 5
9:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block DeHaven Street. A man was arrested on an Umatilla County misdemeanor warrant.
12:58 p.m. — Warrant arrest 100 block NE Second Avenue. A man was arrested on an Umatilla County felony warrant.
June 4
10:48 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block Raspberry Loop. A man was arrested.
June 3
11:10 p.m. — Harassment, 500 block NE Eighth Avenue.
7:34 p.m. — Trespass, 900 block Cowl Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 5
10:24 p.m. — Restraining order violation, South Normal Street, Weston.
8:34 p.m. — DUI, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:30 p.m. — Burglary, North Water Street, Weston.
4:13 p.m. — Theft, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Main Street, Athena.
June 3
9:16 p.m. — Armed person, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
