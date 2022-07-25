A burglary at the Eagles Lodge in Walla Walla, which ended in an arrest, highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 24
6:47 a.m. — Theft, 800 block West Rose Street.
July 23
7:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
7:14 p.m. — Theft, 700 block North Main Street.
4:23 p.m. — Protection order violation, 2000 block Howard Street.
3:09 a.m. — DUI, Second Avenue and Main Street.
July 22
7:23 p.m. — Protection order violation,
7:09 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Second Avenue.
9:01 a.m. — Harassment, 1500 block West Rose Street.
7:56 a.m. — Burglary, 1000 block North 19th Avenue.
5:17 a.m. — Arson, 1200 block Alvarado Terrace.
3:17 a.m. — Arson, 1300 block Portland Avenue.
July 20
7:20 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block The Dalles Military Road.
July 19
7:13 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Second Avenue. A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Eagles Lodge.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
3:24 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Davis Street, north of College Place.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 23
9:31 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block South Main Street.
July 22
7:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 25
1:12 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
July 24
9:37 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at the Wayside Market.
2:20 p.m. — Trespass, Hodgson Road, Weston.
July 23
6:53 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:08 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.