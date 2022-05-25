Walla Walla Police officers started the week by visiting a party at Whitman College early Monday morning where a man had allegedly exposed himself and groped multiple women. Keep reading today’s Safety Log for this story and more.
Walla Walla Police
May 24
10:51 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block West Poplar Street.
9:45 a.m. — Man arrested for multiple ordinance violations, 100 block North Spokane Street.
9:09 a.m. — Lawn mower stolen, 400 block South Seventh Avenue.
1:29 a.m. — Protection order violation, 00 block Roadrunner Lane.
May 23
2:55 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:43 p.m. — Moped stolen, 700 block Francis Avenue.
8:26 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.
12:56 a.m. — Indecent exposure, 700 block Estrella Avenue. A man was arrested after going to a Whitman College part and allegedly exposing himself and groping female Whitman students. When officers arrived, he allegedly resisted arrest.
May 22
11:40 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Alder Street. Two people were cited for trespassing at the Walla Walla Public Library.
7:58 p.m. — Assault, 2000 block Crawford Drive.
7:57 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block North Fourth Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
2:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Chase Avenue and Birch Street.
May 21
10:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Rose Street and Fifth Avenue. A person called 911 to report a man with a gun. When police arrived, they found the man had an airsoft gun and had not committed a crime. However, they also found that he had a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.
5 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Third Avenue.
2:07 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Oak Street.
10:16 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Second Avenue.
5:50 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
1:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Ash Street. A juvenile called 911 to report shots being fired. When officers arrived and investigated, they determined the call to be false. However, they also discovered the caller had a warrant.
May 20
7:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block West Poplar Street.
1:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fourth Avenue and George Street.
8:32 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Frazier Drive.
May 19
7:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Poplar Street.
11:02 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block Alvarado Terrace.
8:16 a.m. — Fraud, 1800 block Evergreen Street.
12:47 a.m. — Theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
May 18
9:56 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Abbott Road.
2:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block North Second Avenue.
2:15 p.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block Bryant Avenue.
7:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 00 block Thunder Ridge Road.
7:45 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:17 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block West Rose Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 24
5:53 p.m. — Assault, 3800 block Touchet North Road, Touchet.
10:45 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 3600 block Peppers Bridge Road outside Walla Walla.
May 23
10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Actor Street, Dixie.
2:14 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.
May 22
2:48 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 8000 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
