In today's safety log, Walla Walla Police reported making an arrest for driving while under the influence.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 29
12:27 a.m. — A driver was arrested for driving while under the influence on Topaz Street.
Jan. 1
4:45 p.m. — Police were called to Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Ave., for a shoplift.
Jan. 4
6:38 p.m. — A person left a store on Plaza Way with a cart full of stolen groceries.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Dec. 30
12:34 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 105 E. Second St., Prescott.
Dec. 31
4:32 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Middle Waitsburg and Waggoner roads, Waitsburg.
11:20 a.m. — Fireworks stolen from stand at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.
Jan. 3
10:04 a.m. — Theft, including a vehicle, and burglary form a farm, 2234 Clodius Rd., Waitsburg.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Dec. 30
8:28 p.m. — Man shot himself in the hand, Third Avenue.
Dec. 31
7:41 p.m. — Exterior fire up against a building, Marjorie Terrace Apartments, 817 N. Main St.
Jan. 1
12:23 a.m. — Debris on fire in planting strip, First Congregational Church, 73 S. Palouse St.
4:39 p.m. — Flames over top of house, Panakres Lane.
6:16 p.m. — Liquid with a chemical smell flowing down street gutter, 1600 block University Drive.
