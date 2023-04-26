Warrant arrests in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

April 24

10:22 p.m. — Drug offense, 500 block South Third Avenue.

8:15 p.m. — Assault, 600 block West Elm Street.

5:15 p.m. — Theft, Penrose Street.

9:33 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1300 block West Pine Street.

7:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Pleasant Street.

7:22 a.m. — Harassment, East Moore Street.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

April 24

11:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Miller Street and First Avenue. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County felony warrant.

10:11 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Columbia Street.

3:31 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Southwest Second Avenue.

11:13 a.m. — Mail theft, 900 block Parallel Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

April 24

7:04 p.m. — Trespass, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.  

