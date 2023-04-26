Warrant arrests in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 24
10:22 p.m. — Drug offense, 500 block South Third Avenue.
8:15 p.m. — Assault, 600 block West Elm Street.
5:15 p.m. — Theft, Penrose Street.
9:33 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1300 block West Pine Street.
7:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Pleasant Street.
7:22 a.m. — Harassment, East Moore Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 24
11:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Miller Street and First Avenue. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County felony warrant.
10:11 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Columbia Street.
3:31 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Southwest Second Avenue.
11:13 a.m. — Mail theft, 900 block Parallel Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 24
7:04 p.m. — Trespass, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
