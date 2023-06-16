A burn complaint in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
June 13
7:43 a.m. — Theft, 3000 block Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 11
5:16 p.m. — Protection order violation, Third Avenue and Morton Street.
Walla Walla Fire Department
June 14
9:39 p.m. — Burn complaint, 800 block Pleasant Street. Report of a large fire burning at a duplex.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 14
4:52 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 200 block Southeast Seventh Avenue. A driver hit a fence and fled the scene.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 13
9:09 a.m. — Trespass, Basket Mountain Road, Weston.
