License plates stolen from vehicles highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 31
1:39 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Kooskooskie Road, southeast of Walla Walla. License plates were stolen from vehicles.
Jan. 30
9:23 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla.
8:01 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block Springdale Road, south of College Place.
6:56 a.m. — Assault, 00 block Hussey Street, west of Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 31
1:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Lamb Stret and Powell Road.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 31
2:05 p.m. — Burglary, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:06 p.m. — Trespass, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:21 p.m. — Harassment, Southwest Second Avenue – Milton-Freewater.
11:54 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 204, Weston.
