A report of a missing person in Burbank highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

March 29

12:48 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block West Rose Street. An arrest was made.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

March 29

4:24 p.m. — Collision, 100 block South Columbia Street. Two vehicles involved, no injuries.

10:52 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Cowl Street. Two camaras stolen.

Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

March 28

11:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.

4:11 p.m. — Missing person, White Drive, Burbank. Report of a woman who might be in the company of someone whom she has a protection order against.

March 23

9:36 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Grain Terminal Road, Burbank.

March 17

10:31 a.m. — Fraud, 2800 block Plaza Way.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

March 29

2:34 p.m. — Collision, Depot Street, Weston.

8:55 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Main Street, Athena.

7:45 a.m. — Trespass, East College Street, Athena.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

