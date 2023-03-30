A report of a missing person in Burbank highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 29
12:48 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block West Rose Street. An arrest was made.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 29
4:24 p.m. — Collision, 100 block South Columbia Street. Two vehicles involved, no injuries.
10:52 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Cowl Street. Two camaras stolen.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
March 28
11:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
4:11 p.m. — Missing person, White Drive, Burbank. Report of a woman who might be in the company of someone whom she has a protection order against.
March 23
9:36 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Grain Terminal Road, Burbank.
March 17
10:31 a.m. — Fraud, 2800 block Plaza Way.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 29
2:34 p.m. — Collision, Depot Street, Weston.
8:55 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Main Street, Athena.
7:45 a.m. — Trespass, East College Street, Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.