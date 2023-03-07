In today's Safety Log, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Burbank.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 5
9:44 a.m. — Forgery, East Rose Street.
1:39 a.m. — Assault, East Chestnut Street.
March 4
9:52 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block East Moore Street.
7:03 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Yakima Street.
4:16 a.m. — Trespass, 500 block Cayuse Street.
March 3
9:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1700 block Isaacs Avenue.
5:02 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Second Avenue.
4:12 p.m. — Theft, East Alder Street.
12:52 p.m. — Found property, Main and Palouse streets.
March 1
2:02 a.m. — Eluding, Peppers Bridge Road.
College Place Police Department
March 3
11:13 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Southwest 12th Street. The car was unlocked. Items were stolen.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
March 2
2:28 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block East Second Street, Prescott.
9:41 a.m. — Harassment, 00 block Cemetery Road, Dixie.
9:27 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Mission Road, west of College Place.
March 1
6:32 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Lowden School Road, Lowden.
3:04 p.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
10:27 a.m. — Recovered property, 14000 block Dodd Road, Burbank. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Feb. 28
9:58 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block B Street, Prescott.
