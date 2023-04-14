In today's Safety Log, a warrant arrest in Walla Walla County led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 12
1:13 a.m. — DUI, Alco Street.
April 9
8:46 p.m. — DUI, West Alder Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 12
12:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Airport Road and U.S. 12, east of Walla Walla.
10:32 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block S. C Street, Prescott.
April 11
1:21 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Uhling Road, Burbank.
April 10
8:11 a.m. — Possession of stolen property and warrant arrest, Humorist Road and Fourth Avenue, Burbank. A woman was arrested on several warrant. Deputies discovered that the vehicle in her possession was stolen.
April 9
7:10 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block Avery Street, Walla Walla.
April 8
12:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest, The Dalles Military Road and Business One Circle, Walla Walla.
April 4
3:53 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Prospect Avenue, just south of Walla Walla.
April 3
2:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla.
April 2
6:48 a.m. — DUI, Isaacs Avenue and Penrose Street, Walla Walla.
April 1
11:09 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.
7:02 p.m. — DUI, 3600 block Old Milton-Highway, south of Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 12
2:26 p.m. — Trespass, 400 block Miller Street. A suspect was arrested.
2:02 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block, North Columbia Street. Suspect arrested on Umatilla County warrants for probation violation and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.