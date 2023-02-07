Guns stolen from a safe in Dixie highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 2
5:55 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, Dodd Road, Burbank. A suspect was arrested. The suspect also had an active warrant.
Feb. 1
12:18 p.m. — Theft, 00 bock Cemetery Road, Dixie. Guns were stolen from a safe.
9:12 a.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block, state Route 140, Wallula.
Jan. 28
11:15 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 4
5:07 p.m. — Trespass, 900 block Cowl Street. A man was arrested, and he allegedly resisted arrest.
12:51 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 100 block North Columbia Street. A man exited a restaurant to discover his 2002 truck had been struck while it was parked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.