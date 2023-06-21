Five stolen chainsaws in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 18
7:06 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.
June 16
11:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Hood Park Road and Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.
3:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Rose Street, Walla Walla.
9:35 a.m. — Theft, 2200 block Howard Street, Walla Walla. Five chainsaws were stolen.
8:46 a.m. — Assault, 21900 block, U.S. 124, Burbank.
8:15 a.m. — Theft, 2100 block Stateline Road, south of Walla Walla.
June 15
11:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block, Ringhoff Road, Burbank.
June 13
1:56 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.
9:43 a.m. — Burglary, Martin and Lower Waitsburg roads, north of Walla Walla and south of Prescott.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 19
2:45 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block South Columbia Street. A man and a woman were both arrested. The man also had a Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.
12:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block East Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.
1:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief, multiple locations. Graffiti was found on 12 locations throughout the city.
June 18
9:00 p.m. — Assault, 700 block South Main Street. A woman was arrested.
3:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Main Street. Graffiti found.
7:16 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block South Main Street. Spray paint was stolen from a store.
1:17 a.m. — Theft, 100 block North Columbia Street.
June 17
8:32 a.m. — Warrant arrest. A man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant out of Walla Walla.
June 16
11:48 p.m. — DUI, 100 block Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested.
