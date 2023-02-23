A hit-and-run at a residence in Waitsburg highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 20
5:36 p.m. — Hit and run, 200 block West First Street, Waitsburg. A vehicle crashed into a residence during the day.
Milton-Freewater Police
Feb. 21
2:28 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block South Elizabeth Street, A man was arrested on an Umatilla County warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 21
2:52 p.m. — Theft, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
