Walla Walla County deputies check out three vehicle break-ins on Wilbur Avenue this week.
WW Police Department
May 31
7:39 p.m. — Two people arrested on warrants, 100 block Bush Street.
4:14 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Cherry Street.
2:03 p.m. — Trespassing, 400 block Howard Street.
1:13 p.m. — Harassment, 600 block Hope Street.
12:34 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block, Melrose Street. A bike was reported stolen.
9:21 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block North Third Avenue.
8:01 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 400 block East Cherry Street.
6:58 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block Howard Street.
May 30
6 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Rose and Kenwood streets.
3:47 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
4:58 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Bush Street.
May 28
3:10 a.m. — DUI, 1300 block Pleasant Street.
May 26
2:52 a.m. — Trespassing, 2000 block Melrose Street.
College Place Police
May 31
6:22 p.m. — Collision, Whitman Drive and Larch Avenue. Two vehicles involved; minor injuries reported.
Umatilla Co. Sheriff’s OfficeJune 1
12:29 a.m. — Harassment, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
WW Co. Sheriff’s Office
May 31
8:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Reinken Boulevard, Burbank. A vehicle was damaged.
4:42 p.m. — Theft, 5400 block Stateline Road, south of College Place.
7:21 a.m. — Burglary, Cummins and Conrad roads, Touchet.
May 30
11:30 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2600 block South Wilbur Road. Three vehicles were prowled overnight.
9:33 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 3500 block Power Line Road.
May 27
12:04 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1900 block Wallula Avenue, Wallula. An unknown driver struck a mailbox.
May 26
3:01 p.m. — Mail theft, 900 block Mojonnier Road.
8:28 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Whitman Mission Road.
