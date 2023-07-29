In today’s Safety Log, the Walla Walla Fire District No. 4 takes a report of a resident burning trash.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 26
3:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block Hobson Street. Arrest made by the WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
July 24
10:15 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Alder Street. Assault at the Walla Walla County Jail.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 26
9:29 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South Main Street. Man allegedly stole about $20 in gas.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 26
11:03 p.m. — Burglary, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:26 a.m. — Burglary, South First Street, Athena.
9:46 a.m. — Prowler, North Second Street, Athena.
7:58 a.m. — Trespass, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 25
12:41 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:59 a.m. — Warrant arrest, North Water Street, Weston.
July 24
7:23 p.m. — Trespass, Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 (Rural Walla Walla)
July 25
1:59 p.m. — Natural cover fire, North 13th Avenue, Walla Walla.
July 22
11:49 a.m. — Burn complaint, 1700 block Kobe Court. Caller said a resident was burning garbage, causing foul smell.
