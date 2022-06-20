An assault southeast of Walla Walla highlight’s today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 19
8:09 a.m. —DUI, Fern Avenue and Reser Road.
June 18
1:24 a.m. — Assault, Reser Road and Fern Avenue.
June 17
6:43 p.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Brookshire Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 18
7:18 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1100 block Lamb Street. Graffiti found on bridge.
