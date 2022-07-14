Walla Walla Police Department
July 12
8:07 p.m. — Missing person, 1100 block East Alder Street
July 11
3:59 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block West Tietan Street.
12:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Penrose Street and Isaacs Avenue.
College Place Police Department
July 12
4:34 p.m. — Two-car collision, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 12
10:12 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Mill Street and Southeast 12th Avenue
8:12 a.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car was struck, 300 block Northwest Fifth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 12
7:23 p.m. — Missing person, South Fork Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:07 p.m. — Trespassing, Lamarr Gulch Road, Athena.
9:37 a.m. — Theft, Central Station Restaurant, East Main Street in Weston.
