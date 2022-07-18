Police in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater made a combined total of eight warrent arrests over the weekend.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 17
2:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fifth Avenue and Cherry Street.
1:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Rees Avenue and Par 72 Drive.
July 16
10:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Airport Road.
6:46 p.m. — Theft, 500 block West Rose Street. A donation box was stolen off the front counter at KFC. The amount of money in the box was unknown.
8:14 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block East Main Street.
June 15
3:01 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Washington Street. A bicycle was stolen.
2:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Adler and Bush streets.
12:06 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue. An arrest was made.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 17
4:54 a.m. — Collision, 1800 block Highway 11. A driver fell asleep and drove his vehicle off the road. The vehicle landed on its side in a culvert. No other vehicle was involved, and no one was injured.
July 16
8:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fifth Avenue and Russell Street.
4:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Northeast Third Avenue.
July 15
7:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block North Elizabeth Street. During the arrest the suspect allegedly resisted and assaulted an officer.
4:11 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block North Main Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 17
9:37 a.m. — Theft, 300 block Beech Avenue, east of Walla Walla.
July 16
3:55 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Detour Road, west of Walla Walla.
2:13 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla. An inmate at the Walla Walla County Jail allegedly assaulted two officers.
July 15
4:06 p.m. — Burglary, 9900 block Lower Waitsburg Road, northeast of Walla Walla.
12:49 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Sage Road, Burbank.
July 11
6:43 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 2200 block Gardena Road, Touchet. Two Honda motorcycles were stolen overnight.
College Place Police Department
July 15
8:56 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, South College Avenue. No injuries.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 16
9:08 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Broad Street, Weston.
July 15
4:48 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
3:37 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
