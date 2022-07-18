Police in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater made a combined total of eight warrent arrests over the weekend.

Walla Walla Police Department

July 17

2:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fifth Avenue and Cherry Street.

1:28 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Rees Avenue and Par 72 Drive.

July 16

10:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Airport Road.

6:46 p.m. — Theft, 500 block West Rose Street. A donation box was stolen off the front counter at KFC. The amount of money in the box was unknown.

8:14 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block East Main Street.

June 15

3:01 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Washington Street. A bicycle was stolen.

2:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Adler and Bush streets.

12:06 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue. An arrest was made.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

July 17

4:54 a.m. — Collision, 1800 block Highway 11. A driver fell asleep and drove his vehicle off the road. The vehicle landed on its side in a culvert. No other vehicle was involved, and no one was injured.

July 16

8:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fifth Avenue and Russell Street.

4:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Northeast Third Avenue.

July 15

7:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block North Elizabeth Street. During the arrest the suspect allegedly resisted and assaulted an officer.

4:11 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block North Main Street.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

July 17

9:37 a.m. — Theft, 300 block Beech Avenue, east of Walla Walla.

July 16

3:55 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Detour Road, west of Walla Walla.

2:13 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla. An inmate at the Walla Walla County Jail allegedly assaulted two officers.

July 15

4:06 p.m. — Burglary, 9900 block Lower Waitsburg Road, northeast of Walla Walla.

12:49 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Sage Road, Burbank.

July 11

6:43 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 2200 block Gardena Road, Touchet. Two Honda motorcycles were stolen overnight.

College Place Police Department

July 15

8:56 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, South College Avenue. No injuries.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

July 16

9:08 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Broad Street, Weston.

July 15

4:48 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.

3:37 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

