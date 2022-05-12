Burglaries in Waitsburg and Walla Walla occupied law enforcement this week.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 11
12:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
10:12 a.m. — Identity theft, 900 block Willow Street.
1:56 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
1:18 a.m. — Burglary at a business, 1300 block The Dalles Military Road.
May 10
8 p.m. — Person arrested on warrant Main Street and Ninth Avenue.
1:37 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Par 72 Drive.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 10
5:57 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block East Eighth Street in Waitsburg.
12:37 p.m. — Theft, 3000 block Mill Creek Road.
College Place Police Department
May 11
4:58 p.m. — Single-vehicle motorcycle crash, College Avenue and Fourth Street. No injuries reported.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 12
12:07 a.m. — Vehicle accident, Outwest Motel, Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
May 11
3:55 p.m. — Graffiti, Hudson Bay and Umapine roads in Milton-Freewater.
2:14 p.m. — Harassment, East College Street in Athena.
12:48 p.m. — Driving complaint, Northeast Eighth Avenue in Milton-Freewater
7:53 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Nursery Annex and Telephone Pole roads.
