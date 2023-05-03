A stolen vehicle later recovered in Walla Walla highlights today Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 1
10:02 p.m. — Harassment, 1900 block of Celestia Drive.
6:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Case Avenue.
6:09 p.m. — Drug violation, 1100 Abadie Street.
12:37 p.m. — Theft, Catherine Street.
10:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
7:05 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block North Third Avenue.
1:59 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block Whitney Road.
1:33 a.m. — Threats, 00 block North Spokane Street.
April 30
11:00 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Stoneyhaven Lane.
3:01 p.m. — Theft, East Alder Street.
11:13 a.m. — Warrant arrest, North Sixth Avenue. A man was arrested on multiple warrants.
7:32 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 900 block Catherine Street. It was later recovered near Tietan Park.
3:57 a.m. — Assault, West Walnut Street.
April 29
5:54 p.m. — Protection order violation, 800 block West Birch Street.
5:23 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block North Ninth Avenue. A suspect was arrested.
April 27
11:01 a.m. Protection order violation, Spokane and Rose streets.
April 26
11:01 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
College Place Police Department
May 1
12:08 p.m. — Collision, C Street and Larch Avenue. Two vehicles involved; no injuries.
April 29
8:56 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block Southeast Broadway Avenue. An unlocked car was entered, and several items were scattered, according to the police report. An expired debit card was taken.
April 28
9:23 p.m. — Theft, 800 block Southeast Birch Avenue. A gaming system was stolen.
3:36 p.m. — Collision, Ash Avenue and Whitman Drive. Two vehicles involved; no injuries.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 1
8:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Columbia Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
May 1
8:53 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Main Street, Burbank.
April 27
8:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Maple Street, Waitsburg.
12:19 p.m. — Protection order violation. 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
April 26
11:00 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Columbia Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
May 1
11:51 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Blue Mountain Station Road.
7:23 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Lefore Road, Milton-Freewater.
April 30
2:27 p.m. — Noise complaint, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:32 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:33 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
April 29
7:32 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
