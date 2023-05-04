In today’s Safety Log, Walla Walla police recovered property stolen in Milton-Freewater while Milton-Freewater police find property stolen in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 2
1:37 p.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
May 1
1:25 p.m. — Harassment, 200 block West Birch Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 2
1:17 p.m. — Recovered property, 1200 block Stonewood Court. A car stolen in Walla Walla was recovered.
11:29 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block Lamb Street. Firearms were stolen from a vehicle. They were later recovered by the Walla Walla Police Department.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
May 2
6:27 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block Wayne Court. Suspect allegedly harassed a person via text message in violation of a protection order.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 2
3:56 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
2:19 p.m. — Trespass, High Street, Athena.
1:10 p.m. — Trespass, West Sheman Street, Athena.
