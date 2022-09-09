How about some good news in the Safety Log? The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office recovered a vehicle that was stolen out of the Tri-Cities. This story and more in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 7
7:53 p.m. — Making a false report, Hanson Loop and Highway 12, Burbank.
3:58 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Orchard Street, Walla Walla. A tent, valued at about $1,775, was reported stolen by the Walla Walla School District.
9:22 a.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block Rose Street, Walla Walla.
Sept. 6
3:16 p.m. — Theft, 100 block East Boeing Avenue, east of Walla Walla.
Sept. 3
4:27 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block Douglas Way, Wallula. An arrest was made.
2:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Sunset Drive, Burbank. A man was arrested on a Benton County warrant.
9:40 a.m. — Recovered stolen vehicle, 400 block, Hood Park Road, Burbank. A vehicle was stolen in Richland, Washington, was found at Hood Park in Walla Walla County.
Sept. 2
6:18 a.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla. A fight occurred between two inmates at the Walla Walla County Jail.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 8
6:50 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Northeast Fifth Avenue. A man reported his iPad and a planner was stolen from inside his vehicle.
4:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Main Street. A woman was arrested on a city municipal warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 8
10:13 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:23 p.m. — Harassment, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 7
10:41 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 8
1:50 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Chestnut Street. A bicycle was stolen.
1:33 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block West Alder Street.
Sept. 7
8:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Pine and Bowman streets.
College Place Police Department
Sept. 7
8:31 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1400 block South College Street. Internet cable was cut at a residence.
