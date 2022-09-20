A vehicle stolen but later recovered highlights today’s Safety Log
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 19
7:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Main Street. A man was arrested on three Umatilla County warrants.
6:55 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Main Street. A report was made of a man breaking windows at a business.
Sept. 18
3:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Southeast Fifth Avenue. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater Municipal Court warrant.
Sept. 17
7:02 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Southeast Sixth Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered in Mattawa, Washington.
Sept. 16
5:06 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1100 block South Main Street. No injuries.
9:57 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block North Elizabeth Avenue.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 19
2:52 p.m. — Theft, 329 West Maple Street. According to the police log, the theft was “interrupted” by the home owner and all property was recovered.
9:40 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block, East Alder Street. A bicycle was stolen.
Sept. 18
11:45 a.m., — Vehicle prowl, 2000 block East Alder Street.
9:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Offner Road.
3:24 a.m. — DUI, Alder Street and Tausick Way.
Sept. 17
1:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Second Avenue.
9:16 p.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
11:17 a.m. — Attempted vehicle theft, 2299 block Leonard Street.
10:44 a.m. — Attempted vehicle theft, 1700 block Clay Street.
6:16 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block North Fifth Avenue.
Sept. 16
7:14 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Roosevelt Street.
6:26 p.m. — Theft, 800 block Sprague Avenue.
4:47 p.m. — Harassments, 00 block East Alder Street.
4:31 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block East Chestnut Street.
2:57 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Costello Place.
2:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block East Main Street.
1:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Alder and Laurel streets.
10:43 a.m. — Burglary, 2300 block Melrose Street.
1;35 a.m. — Theft, 500 block University Street.
12:57 a.m. — Assault, 900 block East Alder Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 16
1:53 a.m. — Harassment, 900 block Lake Road.
College Place Police Department
Sept. 17
7:43 p.m. — Collision, Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast Scenic View Drive. A vehicle struck a bicycle. Cyclist sustained a leg injury.
10:23 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Southeast Birch Street. A bicycle was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.