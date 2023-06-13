A hit-and-run on a parked vehicle in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 5
7:01 a.m. — Burglary, U.S. 12, Touchet.
June 1
1:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block West Rose Street. A woman was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 12
4:17 a.m. — Burglary, Sherman Street, Athena.
June 11
10:59 p.m. — Shots fired, Spofford Road, Milton-Freewater. Deputies responded to a report of shots heard in the area. However, they were unable to locate the incident.
7:08 p.m. — Theft, East High Street, Athena.
11:21 a.m. — Disturbance, North Broad Street, Weston.
June 10
11:21 p.m. — Shots fired, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater. Report of gunfire heard in the area.
10:14 p.m. — Noise complaint, Humbert Lane, Milton-Freewater.
5:25 a.m. — Harassment, South Water Street, Weston.
June 9
4:12 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti found.
9:58 a.m. — Trespass, East Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 11
12:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 600 block South Main Street. A parked vehicle was struck while its owner was in a business.
June 9
10:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest 400 block South Main Street. A Helix man was arrested on several Umatilla County warrants.
