Today’s Safety Log is full of collisions in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 1

1:26 a.m. — Prowler, Villadom Mobile Home Park, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

Nov. 30

4:46 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla Fire Department

Nov. 30

7:47 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street. Minor injury.

Nov. 29

5:15 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision 500 block East Main Street. No injuries.

Nov. 27

5:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Second Avenue and Tietan Street. No injuries.

Nov. 25

4:50 p.m. — Collision, U.S. Highway 125 and Myra Road. A vehicle struck a deer.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

