Today’s Safety Log is full of collisions in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 1
1:26 a.m. — Prowler, Villadom Mobile Home Park, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Nov. 30
4:46 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Nov. 30
7:47 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street. Minor injury.
Nov. 29
5:15 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision 500 block East Main Street. No injuries.
Nov. 27
5:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Second Avenue and Tietan Street. No injuries.
Nov. 25
4:50 p.m. — Collision, U.S. Highway 125 and Myra Road. A vehicle struck a deer.
