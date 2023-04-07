A burglary at a vacant Walla Walla apartment and subsequent arrests highlight today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

April 5

6:31 p.m. — Assault, 700 block West Alder Street.

12:07 p.m. — Theft, Liberty Street.

10:42 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Chase Avenue.

6:54 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Hope Street.

6:45 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Baumeister Drive.

April 4

11:59 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Lodge Drive. Items were stolen from a car.

10:11 p.m. — Theft, 600 block West Birch Street.

12:09 a.m. — Theft, 800 block North Main Street.

11:40 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.

11:29 a.m. — Theft, Wellington Avenue.

11:15 a.m. — Assault, East Chestnut Street.

April 3

2:20 p.m. — Burglary, North Spokane Street. Three suspects were arrested after entering an empty apartment unit and causing damage.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

April 5

1:03 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Robbins Street and Seventh Avenue. A suspect was arrested.

April 4

1:10 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block South Mill Street. A 1989 Honda Civic was stolen. It was later found at the Outwest Motel.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

April 5

8:01 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Incident occurred at Ranch and Home store.

April 4

9:50 a.m. — Fraud, East Main Street, Athena.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

