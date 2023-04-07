A burglary at a vacant Walla Walla apartment and subsequent arrests highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 5
6:31 p.m. — Assault, 700 block West Alder Street.
12:07 p.m. — Theft, Liberty Street.
10:42 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Chase Avenue.
6:54 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Hope Street.
6:45 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Baumeister Drive.
April 4
11:59 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Lodge Drive. Items were stolen from a car.
10:11 p.m. — Theft, 600 block West Birch Street.
12:09 a.m. — Theft, 800 block North Main Street.
11:40 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
11:29 a.m. — Theft, Wellington Avenue.
11:15 a.m. — Assault, East Chestnut Street.
April 3
2:20 p.m. — Burglary, North Spokane Street. Three suspects were arrested after entering an empty apartment unit and causing damage.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 5
1:03 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Robbins Street and Seventh Avenue. A suspect was arrested.
April 4
1:10 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block South Mill Street. A 1989 Honda Civic was stolen. It was later found at the Outwest Motel.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 5
8:01 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Incident occurred at Ranch and Home store.
April 4
9:50 a.m. — Fraud, East Main Street, Athena.
