An unsuccessful attempt to burglarize a Walla Walla building highlights today's Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 18
7:55 p.m. — Theft, Bridge Street. An Apple iPhone 13 was stolen. It was then recovered.
3:09 p.m. — Lost property, Third Avenue. A woman reported a lost handbag containing cash.
1:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Grape Street.
1:24 p.m. — Drug violation, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
1:13 p.m. — Attempted burglary, West Pine Street. An unidentified person allegedly tried gaining access to a building by ripping off a keypad device.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 18
9:33 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Catherine Avenue. A man was arrested on an Umatilla County Circuit Court warrant for probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.