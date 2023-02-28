An ATV stolen from Prescott farm highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 26
6:41 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Eighth Street, Waitsburg.
Feb. 24
10:14 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block Maple Street.
8:04 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 300 block Touchet Gardena Road, Touchet. Crash led to property damage.
Feb. 21
10:22 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 7500 block state Route 124, Prescott. An ATV was stolen from a farm.
Feb. 18
3:43 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 200 block Gala Drive, Prescott.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 26
4:47 p.m. — Trespass, South Broad Street, Weston.
9:03 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
3:11 a.m. — Trespass, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:44 a.m. — Prowler, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 25
7:39 p.m. — DUI, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
5:54 p.m. — Trespass, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:54 p.m. — Theft, Depot Street, Weston.
Feb. 24
3:51 p.m. — Assault, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
3:47 p.m. — Theft, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:28 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 23
8:37 p.m. — Shots heard, Rose Brooke Lane, Milton-Freewater. A report was taken.
9:38 a.m. — Fraud, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
