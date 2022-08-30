A collision and an assault make up today’s Safety Log.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 29
5:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:27 a.m. — Assault, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...An increase in fire weather spread and activity will be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper level shortwave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
