Umatilla County Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of stalking in Weston.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 27
9:36 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block, South Ninth Avenue.
8:50 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Roosevelt Street.
5:41 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Chase Avenue.
1;18 p.m.— Warrant arrest, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
July 26
3:46 p.m.— Protection order violation, 300 block Rose Street.
July 22
9:23 p.m.— Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 22
2:24 p.m. — Fraud, 2600 block Heritage Road, west of Walla Walla.
July 18
2:59 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block Cherry Street, Burbank.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 28
12:44 a.m. — Stalking, East Main Street, Weston. Deputies took a report of a man around 30 years old stalking young girls near the U.S. Post Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.