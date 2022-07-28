Umatilla County Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of stalking in Weston.

Walla Walla Police Department

July 27

9:36 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block, South Ninth Avenue.

8:50 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Roosevelt Street.

5:41 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Chase Avenue.

1;18 p.m.— Warrant arrest, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

July 26

3:46 p.m.— Protection order violation, 300 block Rose Street.

July 22

9:23 p.m.— Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

July 22

2:24 p.m. — Fraud, 2600 block Heritage Road, west of Walla Walla.

July 18

2:59 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block Cherry Street, Burbank.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

July 28

12:44 a.m. — Stalking, East Main Street, Weston. Deputies took a report of a man around 30 years old stalking young girls near the U.S. Post Office.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment